Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has counselled Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, to cultivate the habit of asking questions before forming an opinion on anything that has to do with Yoruba to avoid hasty conclusion.

He gave the advice, yesterday, against the backdrop of outburst by Igboho against the chieftaincy titles he conferred on Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and his wife, Hafsat.

Balogun, who spoke through his media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, said the attention of the palace was drawn to a trending video clip of Igboho condemning Saturday’s conferment of chieftaincy titles on Ganduje and his wife.

In the said video shot at the palace of Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba, Francis Olusola Alao, Igboho was seen advising the monarch not to join Yoruba Obas conferring chieftaincy titles on people that do no merit them and that Olugbon should advise his colleague Obas to desist from such.

The palace spokesperson, said though there was no particular mention of either the name or title of Olubadan, the fact that the Saturday occasion was being referenced was not hidden.

“It is advisable that Igboho asks questions before forming an opinion on anything that has to do with Yoruba as a nation to avoid hasty conclusion. The fact that some people from the northern part of the country have taken to crimes and criminality doesn’t mean all northerners are criminals. What’s even more, if and when the Yoruba nation project comes to be, are we saying there won’t be interaction between the Yoruba people and others in the country again? I doubt it so much.

“As much as the Yoruba nation activist is entitled to his opinion as well as conviction on the Yoruba nation project, he must concede to the fact that others too have the right to do certain things that in their wisdom are considered helpful to Yoruba cause.

“It must be placed on record that the present Olubadan is too refined to be seeking for who to honour with chieftaincy titles for whatever purpose. But, when a case was made for the Kano State first couple by the Yoruba community in the ancient Kano city through their head, Alhaji Muritala Alimi Otisese, and the adduced reasons were considered on their merits, Kabiyesi gave his consent.”

