As Osun State prepares for the July 16 gubernatorial election, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has charged journalists and information officers to be wary of sensational reportage that can undermine democratic rule in the state and in the country.

Oyetola, who acknowledged the role played by the media in the entrenchment of democratic rule in Nigeria, harped on responsible reportage and spirited defence of civil rule in the country.

He added that the starting point to achieving this is to avoid issues that undermine the credibility of electoral processes.

This is as government, through the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, in conjunction with Korki and Associates, organised a two-day political communications workshop for journalists and information officers in the state.

While declaring open the workshop, Oyetola also charged media professionals to continue to engage the citizens with information that help them make informed decisions at the polls.

According to Oyetola: “We have seen a government steady at work, a government that is responsible to the people, a government that is accountable to them. It is part of the media’s duty to keep the people informed about developments in the state until they approach the polls.

“It is our duty to inform them that workers are receiving their full salaries as and when due, and pensioners are also receiving their pensions. Please remind them that 1000 teachers were recruited despite paucity of funds, and we have been able to re-engineer our schools.

“Also let them know that the social protection of citizens has continued unabated under this administration, and that the social and physical infrastructures of the state are not lacking as most part of the state are now synonymous with construction sites”, Oyetola said.

Chairman of House Committee on Information, Hon. Kunle Akande, admonished media professionals to be wary of the factualities of information shared before, during and after the election.

