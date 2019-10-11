Emma Njoku

Former Super Eagles’ striker, Mutiu Adepoju, has charged Coach Gernot Rohr to field only players who can stand toe-to-toe and shoulder–to-shoulder against the Samba Boys of Brazil in Sunday’s prestige international friendly game in Singapore.

The former Sociedad and Racing Santander of Spain forward said the the technical crew of the Nigerian team must do everything to avoid a scandalous result in the game.

It is the first clash between both countries since five-time world champions, Brazil hit the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja, in June 2003.

In a chat with Soccernet.ng, Adepoju, popularly known as the ‘headmaster’ owing to is clinical goal scoring ability with the head during his playing days, said Rohr should use the game to bring out the best from the players.

“Any game between Nigeria and Brazil will always be an explosive game,” Adepoju said.

“I’m expecting nothing, but an attacking football from both teams. Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr must select players capable of holding the Samba Boys.

“This is one game Nigerians and the world will be watching even though it’s just a friendly encounter. A scandalous result could damage the morale of the players and affect the image of the team generally.”