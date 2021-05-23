Ben Dunno, Warri

The Ag Principal/Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta state, Dr. Henry Adimula, has admonished new students to see their admission as a privilege and work hard towards excellence in their chosen career.

Counselling the new intakes in a speech delivered at the matriculation ceremony of 1,901 students for its 2020/2021 academic session, held last weekend, the Ag. Principal urged the new students to guide against any unlawful assembly and protest on campus.

While warning students of the zero tolerance of management to any form of social vices as spelt out in the hand book given to them, Dr Adimula warned that anyone caught in any act of lawlessness within the institution’s premises should be prepared to face the consequences of such actions.

Speaking further, he described PTI as a foremost Institute of Oil and Gas in Africa, established specifically for the training and re-training of middle man power in the oil and gas sector in line with global technical skills and standards.

Dr Adimula noted that the institution being a specialised training centre for supplies of manpower in oil and gas sector as well as other related industries, placed the students at an advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

According to him; “On behalf of the Academic Board, Management and Staff of PTI, I hereby welcome all the new students to this year combined matriculation ceremony of full-time and School of Industrial Continuing Education (Part-Time) programme students of the 2020/2021 academic session.”

He added, “it a thing of joy to once welcome you to the foremost Institute of Oil and Gas in Africa into the various National Diploma and Higher National Diploma of the Institute. It may interest you to note that 2,831 candidates applied for admission for full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“You are privileged to be among the 1,901 candidates that qualified for admission based on the requirements of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the PTI Post-UTME requirements”.

The Ag. Principal/Chief Executive of the Institute spoke further, “after this ceremony, you will no longer be like the proverbial Hen who on entering the village square stands with one leg. You now stand with your two legs as you are now bona-fide students of the Institute with all the inherent rights and privileges that comes with it.”

He then advised them to be focussed, adding, “the focus of your studentship should be academic excellence, innovations, resourcefulness and character development. You are to prepare yourself to be part of the leadership in Nigeria now.”

Dr Adimula said that the vision of the management team was to develop investors, technologists and hands-on personnel among the students to fill gaps in the industry in areas of development among others.

He said that the Institute was partnering several organisations to exchange ideas to provide platforms for both staff and students to get better exposure to latest developments in the oil and gas industry.

The acting Principal assured that the management team would provide a conducive learning environment for the students based on the available resources, he urged them to preserve the facilities.

He noted further, “your actions should be guided by the rules and regulations as stated in the Students Handbook, study, meditate and acquaint yourself with the Institute’s rules and regulations as ignorance of this will not be accepted.”

Dr Adimula called on the students to forward their complaints through appropriate channel of communication.

He, however, urged the leadership of the Students Union to partner with the management to achieve the Institute’s vision, mission and objectives.