Danger is like a wild wind, it is only those who are careful, vigilant and watchful that can avoid it. Presently, many are in the mood of celebration and preparations are taking various dimensions in many cities and communities around the country towards the Christian season of celebration. However, while these are ongoing, despite the harsh economic realities, some hoodlums are working hard, by studying the social and economic atmosphere to enable them strategise on how to make money through dubious means.

In the first part of this piece last week, concentration was more on the individual carelessness which often times are the catch points of criminals. Apart from capitalising on the mistakes of their victims, they also out play security personnels on their trail. Abba Kyari a Deputy Commissioner of police attached to the Special anti robbery squad in Abuja opined that kidnappers no longer use their personal hand-sets to request for ransom on their victims. Instead they have resorted using the personal phone of their victims to make the call, by this, their track is covered when security personnel are on their trail to track them down

The intelligence alway exhibited by criminals, either robbers, fraudsters or kidnappers shows their sophistication and mastery of the crime. This is why, in many developed countries the security agencies always update citizens of the latest strategy of criminals so that they can avoid their network of danger.

Today apart from corruption, two other crimes that have continued to slap Nigeria on the face, is fraud and kidnapping.

In April 2018, UNICEF reported that Boko Haram had abducted more than 1 000 children since 2013, including 276 girls from Chibok in Borno state and 113 from Dapchi in Yobe state. Kidnapping incidents are generally underreported in Nigeria and the statistics usually chunned out are not really authenticated. Many unreported kidnap incidents are due to many factors which security agencies need to work upon. Among these factors is trust in the security agencies. Some people believe that they rather negotiate directly with the kidnappers than report to security agencies. It is expedient that security agencies beef up their game in drawing the people to themselves and adopt measure whereby media houses are used to reach out to members of the public. Surprisingly even the attitude of members of the public is not helping the already deteriorating situation. It is believed that the apathy against the police by members of the public has further surforcated the police and other security agencies of needed information.

Without information the police is like a vehicle without fuel and lubricating oil. Nigerians should resolve this new year to provide the necessary informations about the activities of criminals to all the security agencies. Informations around our residential areas, offices, markets, motor parks, worship centers and recreation centers. Public efforts in assisting security agencies go a long way in reassuring the agencies of public support. However, it is left for them to do the needful by complying with the constitutional mandate to protect every Nigerian irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

Danger can surface at any point. It lurks along the highways waiting for whom to devour. That is how kidnappers operate. They mix up with passengers at motor parks transmitting information to their colleagues who are lurking in the thick bushes awaiting the on coming prey vehicle. It has been observed that when such vehicle is targeted, only the identified victims are escorted as kidnapped victims while others are left free. A time was in this country, when night bus travelers are escorted by armed police personnels. It is being advocated that plain cloth security personnels should be drafted to provide escort for travelers during this yuletide season. In the alternative, high way police should be drafted along all major high-ways across the country. (Ends)

Presidential Qouote

“​One of the cardinal pillars of our Government is the provision of security. Accordingly, working for a sustainable and secured environment is a major priority of this administration”. By President Muhammadu Buhari.

