Avon Medical, a leading multi-specialty practice and a growing healthcare network, hosted a free informative webinar themed “Life with Breast Cancer” to spread awareness about the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the world’s most prevalent cancer, and it is also the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nigeria. Though there is a high incidence of breast cancer in Nigeria, studies have shown that a majority of Nigerian women, both in rural and urban areas have little or no knowledge about risk factors and symptoms of the disease.

Highlighting the urgency of the condition and its increased impact in Nigeria, Dr Lilian Ekpo, the Medical Director at Avon Medical Practice, commented, “We found it vital to create a platform where Nigerian women could learn more about breast cancer, hear stories from real-life survivors, and be inspired to regularly get important health tests done.

In September, we hosted another free webinar on polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and we found that many women’s health issues also needed awareness.” She said.

She further stated, “At Avon Medical Practice, we are focused on working to improve lives across Africa by providing affordable, quality healthcare services, and this includes creating learning spaces through webinars and other initiatives to sensitise people about key health topics.”

Miss Abisayo Fakiyesi, a two-time breast cancer survivor, shared her personal journey with breast cancer at the webinar. She thanked Avon Medical for creating a platform to drive more awareness on the topic, mentioning how early detection was key in her story.

Speaking on the event, Shekinah Olagunju, the Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Avon Medical Practice, said, “It was very inspirational to see many women ask questions about breast cancer, get the answers they sought, and be motivated to self-check for lumps or directly get a mammogram from our webinar. At Avon Medical, we are committed to the total well-being of our patients and strive to educate the public about key health topics to aid this.”

She continued, “To learn more about Avon Medical, please visit our website or check our social media channels; Instagram; @avonmedicalpractice, LinkedIn; Avon Medical Practice, and Facebook; Avon Medical Practice.”

Headquartered in Lagos, Avon Medical offers an extensive range of facilities including a full-service hospital, multiple on-site clinics across Nigeria, a state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Ikeja, Lagos, and an online teleconsultation platform.

