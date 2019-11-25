Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The death of an awaiting trial inmate at Eket Correctional Centre in Akwa Ibom State has been attributed to cardiac arrest. The Controller of the facility explained that the death of the inmate occurred while being conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

The Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah stated that the inmate died due to difficulties in breathing as a result of cardiac arrest.

He traced the attempted riot at Eket Custodial Centre to transferred aggression by aggrieved fellow inmates who sensed foul play in the death of their colleague, and tried to vent their anger on the staff members on duty.

In a statement signed by ASC. Ogbajie Ogbajie, Command Public Relations Officer, he stated that: “On Friday at about 2000hrs, the Comptroller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah got a report of the unfortunate death of an awaiting trial inmate while being conveying to the hospital for treatment. According to the preliminary Medical report, the inmate died from difficulties in breathing as a result of cardiac arrest.

“However, fellow inmates in expressing their grief, transferred the aggression to the staffers on duty, though no one was injured in the fracas and the incident has been brought under control. The State Controller expresses his sincere condolences to the deceased family while assuring the public that the health and well-being of all the inmates and staff in his command remain his irrevocable commitment.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has admitted that it has not yet apprehended the 97 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe in Kogi State who, last month escaped from the facility as a result of heavy down pour and flooding.

The Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore said efforts are being intensified to recapture the escapees.