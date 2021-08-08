From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine roll out and distribution to states would commence after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, certifies it safe for use.

The SGF who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Jalingo said that the cold chain facilities for the storage of the over four million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received have been installed across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Musdapha said: “NAFDAC has taken sample of the Moderna Vaccine to run their own statutory examination. Once they give us the green light, we would begin the administration of the vaccine and deployment to states.

“However, the cold chain facilities that would help preserve the Moderna vaccines have been procured and deployed to the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT. With the advent of the Delta variant of COVID-19, some states have been identified as heavy burdened states. For them the emergency use of the vaccine would be given speedy deployment.”

