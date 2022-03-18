From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Dalhatu Araf Specialist, DASH Lafia, has honoured the two consultant gynaecologists, Dr. Nwaru Victor and Dr. Esa Oga, who died in 2021, after performing surgery on a suspected Lassa fever patient in Nasarawa.

Daily Sun Reports that the two medical doctors that died in the line of duty were also bestowed with posthumous awards in appreciation of their sacrifice.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, during the event on Wednesday said those honoured recorded unprecedented success in handling COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

He said there is the need reward front line workers who sacrificed themselves even when the scourge was seen to be complicated especially the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic..

Ikrama stressed that the COVID-19 isolation centre team worked diligently and tirelessly round the clock to fight the spread of the virus and treat those infected.

He explained that 2019 and 2020 were trying times for health workers globally as the virus ravaged the world.

“The management of COVID-19 cases in DASH was superb and we received commendations from many places, including from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on how we handled the cases,” Ikrama added.

“At the peak of the outbreak, patients were being referred from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to our facility, because of the way we handled cases and we were getting results.

“All these successes were made possible because of the selflessness, dedication and commitment of our staff. So we need to recognise those efforts.”

Chairman of the award committee, Dr. Agbawu Mek-Agbawu, said the selection process was based on merit and charged other staff of the hospital to step up their duties so as to be part of the next edition of the award presentation.