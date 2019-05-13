Friends and well-wishers of Emeka Offor have felicitated with him on his conferment with an honorary Doctorate Degree on Entrepreneurship by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The latest came from two industrialists, Sunny Igboanuzue and Chief Emenike Nzelibe.

The Oraifitte, Anambra State-born multi-billionaire, industrialist and oil magnate, who sits atop Chrome Oil Ltd, was among eminent Nigerians honoured by UNIZIk last Friday during its convocation ceremony.

Describing Offor as an icon of hard work, Igboanuzue, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OC International Ltd, said the UNIZIK award was well deserved.

“Your towering and unique qualities,philanthropy, managerial prowess and business acumen have earned you this award.”

Igboanuzue prayed God to continue to keep Offor in good health and sound mind “as we continue to draw from your pool of wisdom and wealth of experience.”

Chief Nzelibe, chairman, Nze Emex Group of Companies extolled Offor’s sterling qualities, describing him as a gift to humanity and Nigeria.

The industrialist described the award as a confirmation of Offor’s elegant contributions to humanity and the Nigerian economy.

“This prestigious award is a confirmation of your immense contributions to various sectors of the economy for both human and national development. We pray God to continue to keep you in good health.”