Toks Asher Young (born TOCHUKWU YOUNG UMEZULIKE) is a Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur and celebrity manager. He has received many accolades for his work, including Artiste Manager Of The Year (NIGERIA HYPE AWARDS 2018)

Born in Adazi in the 70s, Toks hails from Umueji, Ufuma in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria.

He attended Ekulu Primary School, Enugu from 1978 to 1984, Sacred Heart Seminary Nsude from 1984 – 1988 with hopes of becoming a priest some day. Realizing priesthood wasn’t his calling, he proceeded to Special Science School Ihe, Awgu from 1989 to 1990. Toks then went on to study Electro-Mechanics at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and graduated in 1998. He did the mandatory one (1) year National Youth Service Corps in Ise Orun LGA, Ekiti State In 1999 and moved to Lagos soon after.

Toks tried different jobs in Lagos before getting into the music and artist management industry in 2007/2008. His first talent was Romanus Chika aka JUJU whom he managed for a year during which he was mentored by veteran radio/TV hosts and Kennis Music executives Keke Ogungbe and Hon. Dayo D1 Adeneye before he met dancehall sensation General Pype in January 2009.

Toks co-founded Podium Worldwide Ent. and signed Pype. He partnered with Storm 360/Storm Records to executive produce dancehall anthem CHAMPION. STORM RECORDS now defunct was an indigenous music label which brought forth artistes like Naeto C, Sasha P, Ikechukwu, L.O.S, Yung6ix.

Toks naturally prefers to work with upcoming artists. He believes working with budding acts who can still be directed and guided is the way to go rather than established artistes whose egos might get in the way.

He has won Artiste Manager Of The Year (NIGERIA HYPE AWARDS 2018) and has been nominated for Talent Manager Of The Year , SCREAM AWARDS 2016, NIGERIA GOODWILL AMBASSADOR AWARDS 2016, CAMPUS CHOICE AWARDS 2017 for Entertainment Personality Of The Year and THE INTELLECTUAL AWARDS 2019 for Best Publicist.

Toks believes that loyalty is key in every field but most especially in the music and entertainment industry, which has helped him maintain a good relationship with the talents he manages as well as his peers in the business.

He currently manages multiple award winning hiphop artiste and Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State NAETO CHIKWE aka NAETO C, Award winning Afrotrap Star YUNG6IX, urban contemporary act KOLLYDEE, upcoming trap artist GRINDHA.

Toks is brand ambassador for MR OKADA, a Nigerian city themed game app, an A&R consultant and TV Host. He is also an amateur model, poet and OpEd writer whose work has been published on several blogs and newspapers. He loves travelling, making friends, networking and building new connections.