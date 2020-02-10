Moses Akaigwe

For the third year in a row, the Peugeot 5008 SUV 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure has won the ‘Large SUV’ award at the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards. The event is one of the most important and prestigious awards ceremonies in the UK automotive industry.

What Car?’s team of judges picked the 5008 SUV ahead of key rivals, including the Mazda CX-5 and Audi Q5. The HYPERLINK 5008 SUV 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure was praised for its practicality – capable of seating up to seven – and an interior that features the latest connectivity and safety technologies. Judges were also left impressed by the low running costs from the award-winning 1.2 PureTech petrol engine.

The 2020 category win marks the third year the 5008 SUV has won the award, reinforcing JD Power’s decision to award Peugeot the ‘Most Reliable Brand’ title in 2019.

In South Africa, Peugeot 5008 SUV GT Line is a finalist in the 2020 AutoTrader South Africa Car of Year competition. The winner is to be announced in early April 2020.

In Nigeria, where the lion-badged vehicles are assembled {and some imported} by PAN Nigeria, Kaduna, the brand, and its 301 sedan in particular, have been consistent award winners.

The 5008 SUV features a class-leading interior, with seven individual seats. The third row can be folded down, as well as fully removed, the second-row seats are all adjustable and benefit from ISOFIX fittings, while the front passenger seat also folds flat to accommodate long items.

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit technology helps drivers stay safe on the road with its compact, multi-function steering wheel, 12.3-inch head-up display and 8.0-inch colour touchscreen with Mirrorscreen. Also included is Autonomous Emergency Braking and Active Blind Spot Detection (available as standard from Allure trim level upwards).

Coupled with a generous warranty and service plan to back it up, Peugeot 5008 SUV is likely to follow in its UK counterparts footsteps.

Xavier Gobille, Managing Director of Peugeot South Africa, said: “We are excited about the start to the year. To be a finalist in the AutoTrader Car of the Year competition is a great acknowledgement of this award-winning vehicle.