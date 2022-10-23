From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A female award winning staff of African Alliance Insurance(AAI), has slammed a multi million naira suit against the company before the Abuja division of the National Industrial Court, where she is challenging the secret withdrawal of an Award Prize presented to her by the company.

In the suit mark No. NICN/ABJ/383/2019, the claimant, Mercy Aershimana Orga, is among other reliefs, seeking an order compelling Alliance Insurance Plc to pay her the current value of the car ceased from her after after it was presented to her in public as an award prize due to her diligence and commitment to the job.

She told the court how African Alliance Insurance PLC gave her a target on annuity of N240 million in that year but due to her hardwork, she exceeded the target by getting N500 million which led to the award of the car to her.

However, the claimant told the court how the company secretly withdrew the car from her soon after it was publicly presented to her.

In his submissions before Justice Edith Agbakoba of the Abuja division of the court, counsel to the claimant, Odu Anabe, urged the court to declare that the unlawful actions of the defendant amounted to dehumanization of his client and therefore null and void.

Besides, the claimant in her evidence before the court, narrated how many of her colleagues had died as a result of recent draconian policies of the defendant.

She told the court that some her colleagues who were afraid of losing their job ended up losing their life, due to the inability of the company to grant them medical leave.

Narrating her harrowing experience, Orga, who was an outstanding employee of the defendant, told the court how she was disengaged because she went for surgical operation.

That despite her illness, the company refused to give her medical leave.

She is further praying the court to order the company to pay her the value of the car ceased from her; payment of 2% of National Provision Fund money owed as contributory pension by the Defendant; payment of the balance of savings, and amount expended in the Markurdi office as well as payment of amount erroneously deducted from her by the misappropriation of the agents totaling about N10 million.

Meanwhile, the court has received in evidence, some relevant documents in support of her case.

The exhibits were tendered in court by her counsel, Anabe after being identified by her in the witness box.

Some of the exhibits includes letter of employment, Guarantor form, award plaques, statements of facts and details of wrongful deductions from her accounts and an internal memo.

Although, some of the documents were admitted under protest by the defence counsel, N.J. Obiezu.

Meanwhile, further proceedings have been adjourned to November 10 for the cross-examination of the claimant by the defence counsel.