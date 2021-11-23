By Omodele Adigun

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic Policy Directorate, Dr Kingsley Obiora, has described the Man of the Year Award (Economy) conferred on Mr Godwin Emefiele by New Telegraph Newspaper, as tonic that would energise him to improve the nation’s economy.

Receiving the award on behalf of Emefiele, Friday, in Lagos, Obiora, noted that the award “will be an impetus for him and the team around him to continue to do the work for the betterment of the country and all Nigerians.”

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who doubles as the Publisher/Chairman of the outfit, said Emefiele and other awardees were chosen on their merit, while the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, noted that it was their entire experience in life that earned them the awards.

With 37 interventions, gulping over N6 trillion , in one year, the Emefiele-led CBN has impacted virtually every sector of the economy. The interventions include Anchor Borrowers Programme(ABP) , where the apex bank disbursed N791 billion to 3.7 million farmers; the provision of relief materials to households costing N23 billion; the N3 trillion granted to the private sector in form of credit facility; SMEs where N440 billion was deployed to 711, 706 beneficiaries; the healthcare sector where N98.41 billion was disbursed to expand and strengthen the nation’s healthcare institutions, all in a bid to rejig the economy.

Chike-Obi added: “What you do is a combination of all your work, all your knowledge, all your experience of many years.”

Admonishing Emefiele and other awardees, Kalu implored them not to rest on their oars, but continue to carry the flag of success which earned them the laurels, saying “it is not the end of your desires and ambition. It is certain there are more to be done in the future.”

