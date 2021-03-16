The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigeria’s Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and Wizkid awards at the 63rd 2021 Grammys was an inspiration to Nigerian youths.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said winning the awards was unarguably Nigeria’s biggest moment on the world’s music stage and that it was an affirmation that Burna Boy and Wizkid were vibrant international musical force.

He said the awards crowned efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who was the main progenitors of Afrobeat and Afropop that became the mainstream music globally.

“As a party, we are immensely proud that our musical stars are leading the pack of young Africans who are redefining the global music space. Our youth are our asset,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that their creativity, talent, energy, innovation and drive was positively impacting and changing the world.