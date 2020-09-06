Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem will play next season on loan at Portuguese club, Boavista, from champions FC Porto.

Boavista announced the loan move yesterday.

The defender or midfielder has previously played on loan at FC Nantes (France), Rizespor (Turkey) as well as CD Leganes in Spain.

He probably would have stayed put at Leganes for the new season, but the Madrid club were relegated even after he shone for them in La Liga.

Awaziem had this week said he hoped to fight for his place in the Porto squad.