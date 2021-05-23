Boavista have completed the signing of Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem from FC Porto for five million euros (₦2.5b).

Awaziem spent the just concluded season on loan at Estádio do Bessa from Porto, but Boavista had the option to sign him permanently.

Os Axadrezados have now taken up that option by paying five million euros for Awaziem’s services. The deal is not a surprise as Awaziem played a key role in Boavista’s successful battle to avoid relegation from the Portuguese top-flight.

Awaziem played 27 times for Jesualdo Ferreira’s men, leading the team out on four occasions as they finished 13th with 36 points.

The 24-year-old’s initial contract with Porto runs until 2022, but Boavista have now decided to sign him permanently.

However, he could still leave the club this summer as there are a host of clubs interested in signing him. But it remains to be seen if Boavista would be interested in letting go of their prized asset.