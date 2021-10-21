By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons of Nigeria Wednesday evening returned to winning ways by clinching a deserved 2-0 home victory against Black Queens of Ghana in the first leg of the qualifiers for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations.

Uchenna Kanu struck twice for Falcons in the first half of proceedings first with a header before adding her second from a corner of the match held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos State.

Nigeria thus has taken a huge step towards securing a place at next year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are nine-time defending Nations Cup champions, and have won the continental title a record nine times.

The second leg of the tie will he held in Accra on Sunday.

The aggregate winners of the 22 first-round ties will reach the second round of qualifying, which will decide the 11 nations joining hosts Morocco at next year’s finals.

The 2022 tournament – the first since 2018 after the 2020 edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic – will be held from 2-23 July.

The semi-finalists at the Nations Cup will qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, while two other countries will progress to an inter-continental play-off tournament.

