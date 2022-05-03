By Monica Iheakam

Spain based Super Falcons defender, Glory Ogbonna, has advised against underrating countries in their group, as the country gets ready to take part in the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed for Morocco.

The draw for the 2022 AWCON group stage took place in Rabat on Friday night, with the Super Falcons renewing their rivalry with South Africa, having been drawn together in Group C alongside Botswana and Burundi.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In an exclusive chat with Daily SunSports from her base, the Segunda División Pro team, Santa Teresa CD, defense marshal while x-raying the AWCON draw, said that there are no more minnows in African football.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the former Umeå IK star, it would be wrong for Falcons players to take the matches in the group casually, even as coach Randy Waldrum has assured that Nigeria will be prepared to win all of her group stage matches.

“Well it is a draw just like other groups as well though people are saying it is an easy group, yeah I can agree with them somehow based on the fact that only South Africa and Super falcons are well known in group C.