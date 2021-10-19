By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum says they are condemned to win both legs of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers, even as their perennial rivals, Black Queens storm Lagos for the Wednesday cracker.

The Queens delegation arrived Lagos early Monday morning led by the Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee Madam Habiba Atta Forson and had their first light training at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena the same day.

According to Waldrum, Falcons nine-time African champions must be at the AWCON and World Cup , thus the double cracker with the Black Queens of Ghana must be given optimum concentration.

“It is important for us to get a good win at home and then go to Accra and play like warriors. These are two battles that we must be ready for. The Super Falcons just have to be at the AFCON and the World Cup and they are ready to give these two matches their all”, Waldrum told NFF.com.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Morocco in the summer of next year, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 32-team 2023 FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, meaning that the team that loses out in the Ghana/Nigeria fixture will be without meaningful shooting practice until the qualifiers for the 2024 AFCON finals are activated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .