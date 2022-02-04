Seven players of the Super Falcons of Nigeria have reported in camp as the team prepares for the final stage qualification of the 14th Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON), against Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast.

The Team’s media officer, Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu made this known, in a statement, in Lagos, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons, arguably Africa’s most successful women’s football team, would seek to edge past the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast, for a ticket to its 12th successive AWCON in Morocco later this year.

The 11th time champions in 1991, 1995, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 would play the Lady Elephants on Friday, Feb. 18th, at the newly refurbished MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The second leg, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, would take place at the Stade Robert Champroux, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Tobe-Chukwu said that the Falcon’s team camp in Abuja was opened on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with their first training session held on Wednesday.

“The Super Falcons have started their quest to overcome the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast for the final stage of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers in Morocco.

“Camp officially opened on Tuesday in Abuja and we had our first training session on Wednesday with seven players.

“The players in camp are: Gift Monday, FC Robo, Lagos; Grace Igboamalu, Juliet Bassey and Amanda Mbadim from Bayelsa Queens; Ayomide Ojo, Edo Queens and Christy Ohiaeriaku, Sunshine Stars,” she said.