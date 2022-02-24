By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have booked their passage to their 12th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations appearance, following their 1-0 victory (3-0 aggregate ) over the Lady Elephants of Cote d’ivoire in Abidjan Wednesday evening.

The Nine time African Champions cruising from a 2-0 first leg win at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja last Wednesday, were resilient in their control of proceeding to extract their pound of flesh from the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, who dumped them out of Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier in 2019.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, pulled off stunning saves and denied the Ivorians a 33rd minute penalty, even as the Nigerian girls had a goal disallowed.

Esther Okoronkwo scored late in the game to ensure that the Ivorians were permanently silenced in their home ground.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The results at the 10,000 capacity Stade Robert Champroux in Marcory, Abidjan, earned Falcons , Africa:s favorite the bragging rights of making it to the continental showpiece for the 12th time.

Enroute to

They now join hosts Morocco, Uganda, Senegal , Zambia , Burundi and others to have qualified for the finals billed for July 2-23rd this year.