The Super Falcons of Nigeria are gearing up preparations for the forthcoming African Women’s Championship qualifiers against Ivory Coast.

The reigning African champions are currently camping in Abuja ahead of a showdown with the Ivorians.

Twenty-nine players trained under the watchful eyes of Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum and he’s optimistic the camping exercise will help the girls get ready for the task ahead.

“The Super Falcons are in a training camp in Abuja ahead of crucial qualifying matches against Ivory Coast.

“We have 29 players in camp, only expecting Gift Monday (NWFL Premiership highest goal scorer)

“We had our 3rd training session this morning,” the media officer said in a post on Facebook.

The Super Falcons defeated Ghana 2-1 on aggregate to set up the meeting against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast.

The first leg will hold on February 13th while the return leg will hold in Abidjan Ivory Coast 4 days later.

