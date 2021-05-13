By MONICA IHEAKAM

Super Falcons American coach, Randy Waldrum says he is poised to dig in and overcome the Ghana Black Queens in the upcoming African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

At the draws for the tournament, which doubles as Africa’s qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, Falcons and the Black Queens were thrown together in a mouth-watering tie.

Both teams have made eight and three Women’s World Cup appearances respectively, more than any other country in the continent.

Reacting to the pairings, Waldrum told FIFA.com that no matter how tough or difficult the task, he is dogged in his resolve to make sure that Falcons as usual soared over their greatest rival for the ticket.

“It’s a tough draw for sure. We have a lot of respect for Ghana,’’ Randy began.

“We know their strengths and qualities. No matter how difficult the task and how great the pressure is, every player has to be up for it. I’m ready to get down to work and prepare for the challenge ahead.”

The winners of the first-round ties (to be played over two legs, home and away) will go through to another knockout round that follows the same format. The winners from that second round will then advance to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations finals, to be held in Morocco in 2022.