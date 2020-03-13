Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President of the Association of WaterWell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), Michael Ale has pleaded with the Federal Government to set up a stable regulatory force to check the involvement of quacks in the borehole drilling business.

He stated that many operators in the country have not upgraded their skill to fit into the fourth industrial revolution because of the discouragement from the government by not regulating the sector.

Ale made this disclosure while speaking at the sakeholders round table interactive session on sustainable access to Water and Sanitation, by the theme ‘NEXUS BETWEEN WASH & BUSINESS’ which was jointly organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group and Water Aid Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

He added that drilling sector is nolonger attractive for finance, hence it makes it difficult for most operators to move in the direction of financial stability.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to plead with the government to make haste with their commitment to stop indiscriminate drilling by making it compulsory that every company engage in borehole drilling is licensed as published.

“With enough sensitization of the implication of engaging the quack or unlicensed drilling company in the borehole drilling contract Job, Nigeria will unlock the potential of the Groundwater since almost 70% of Nigeria rely on this Groundwater Resources which makes it most vulnerable Resources highly abused.”

Ale further appreciated the organizers of the programme for creating an atmosphere for them to learn and canvas for solutions to some of their challenges.