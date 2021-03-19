Amidst music by Afrobeats star, Joeboy and Spiderman, awesomeness was unpacked on Wednesday, as Samsung finally unveiled its Galaxy A32, A52 and A72, thereby making powerful innovative technology accessible to mobile consumers across the nation.

The Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Dae Hee Kim, explained that the latest Galaxy A series, which are available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White, afford consumers the opportunity to communicate and express themselves with awesome camera as well as immerse in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display; while enjoying greater peace of mind with innovative features that include water resistance and long-lasting battery.

“Galaxy A series will also expand the buyer’s mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab,” he said.

Also speaking about the uniqueness of the products, Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing, Samsung Nigeria, stated: “Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone. The Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

Talking about camera quality, Samsung has set the bar high, and the Galaxy A52 and A72 are no different. With the latest series, consumer can enjoy versatile camera experience, turning 4k videos into 8MP resolution image with 4K video snaps.

Oke explained further: “One can also create sharp and steady images day or night and add style and unique flair to content, using AR Emoji, My Filter and AR lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode. You can equally see and be seen with an awesome display and refined design.

“Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design to fit and reflect your life. The display is ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort’.”

The experience of new Galaxy A series is more enhanced by the seamless connections and opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem; the SmartThings, which connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment. SmartThings Find locates paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most.

With a 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A32 and A72 last longer, as the A52 comes with a 4,500mAh battery. While the A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB, the redesigned One UI 32 helps with more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information. However, the Galaxy A52 and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.