Stakeholders of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s performance for the past six years, describing it as phenomenal.

They made the declaration during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting at the local government.

The leaders declared their support and unwavering stand with the governor “in his political direction in 2023.”

The stakeholders, at the meeting, took turns to eulogise the governor for his equitable distribution of projects across the state.

Part of those at the meeting were the two House of Assembly members, Jane Chinwendu Eneh and Johnson Okwudili Chukwuobasi; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe; Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Carl Kama; among others.

A communiqué issued after the meeting was signed by Eneh, and Chukwuobasi, both members of the Enugu State House of Assembly; Pedro Nwankwo, chairman of Awgu Local Government Area; Okey Ude, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Awgu council; Ugonna Ibe, Commissioner for Culture and Obinna Kama, Commissioner for Science.

The communiqué read: “That our leaders and we the people of Awgu council appreciate and commend Governor Ugwuanyi for the developments witnessed in Enugu State in the last six years of this administration, particularly in Awgu Local Government Area.

“The leaders and the entire people of Awgu are unanimous in our resolve to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the governor for his numerous people- oriented projects in the state, particularly Awgu council. These projects include but not limited to the appointment of two commissioners from Awgu, the construction/building of ultra-modern Customary and Magistrate court buildings and the renovation of the High Court of Justice complex situated in Awgu Local Government headquarters; the construction of Ogbaku-Owelle Court Road, the ongoing renovation works in Awgu General Hospital and the Basic School of Midwifery, Awgu, siting the ongoing construction of Enugu State University of Education in Awgu Local Government Area, rehabilitation of Mmaku Cottage Hospital and several others.

“We are not oblivious of the governor’s life-changing and transformational projects in other parts of the state and for these, we are in concordant that he has kept his promise to the people of Awgu and Enugu State.”