From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

British Spring College, Awka recently held its valedictory ceremony for the year 2020, with various students carting away several prizes for their academic exploits.

Some outstanding staff of the college were not left out of the recognitions. The theme of the event was ‘Unveiling our Resilient Heroes.’

Director of the school, Lady Uju Dike described the ceremony as a day to celebrate resilience, doggedness, excellence and decided accomplishments. She described the graduated class of 2020 as resilient heroes, saying they endured unique challenges and came out shining.

Recalling that the graduating class suffered disruptions in its first year in 2014 owing to the outbreak of Ebola virus, she said the class suffered same fate in 2020 owing to COVID-19. She lauded the students, saying all that did not dampen their spirit.

“These experiences should make you stronger and more ready for all you would face in the future,” she charged.

Lady Dike also lauded the three best graduating students – Uwakwe Nelson, Uche Alado, also the head boy in the school and Anyanyo Chinonso.

She implored the graduands to see themselves as good ambassadors of the college.

Chairman of the occasion, Justice Nnenna Madu of the Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State encouraged the students to look forward towards the future, reminding them that their graduation marks the beginning of a new beginning for them.

She urged the students to embrace hard work and prayer and also feel free to express their feelings to their parents, noting that three of her children are students of the college.

The College Principal, Joe Ozioko said members of the 2020 graduating class, the fifth set since inception, were exemplary in many ways but have always been modest about their achievements.

He recalled that a member of the set had wined and dined with the Presidency in Abuja while many of the students also excelled in other external examinations and competitions like the Olympiads and the Cowbellpedia.

“Your truly international outlook is to be commended. You have so much to offer the world. Go forth and take your place because this world needs you. It needs your kindness, your caring nature, your consideration and thoughtfulness of others. Your grace and humility are outstanding. Use that along with your laudable skills to make humanity that much better,” he said.

The Head Girl of the college, Nwamaka Onyia, said the school teaches students not just to pass exams but have to ‘pass life’ too. She reminded them that people of impact are not missed and cannot be missed when they leave because they touch the world anywhere they are with their impact.

The Head Boy, Uche Alado, said the school presented students with lots of opportunities, with everyday presenting new chances, which in all have built them up in positive ways. He said the 2020 set produced an incredibly strong group of students who are conscientious, hardworking and caring. He praised the Director and the teachers for their labour of love in their lives.

It was an emotional moment when the outstanding students received their prizes.

The star of the day was Uwakwe Nelson who not only emerged the best graduating student for the Year 2020 but also emerged the best in Chemistry and Data Processing.

In March last year, Nelson was in Abuja granted full scholarship up to the PhD level by President Buhari for emerging the second best in the country out of 774 students during the year 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition.

In a valedictory speech, Uwakwe said his success principles were encapsulated in PHD, which stands for prayer, hard work and discipline.

He noted that everything seemed possible after his prayers while he had always known that hard work is the precursor to success while he topped both prayers and hard work with discipline.

“Most people think that hard work is everything that you need to succeed but it’s not. With discipline, one can effectively manage time and know when to pray, study and when to hang out with friends and not join friends to indulge in bad habits,” he explained.