Acting president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria(AFN), Olamide George says the purported congress of the federation reportedly held in Awka, Anambra State capital is illegal and decisions taken therein including the wishful autonomy remains null and void.

‘It has come to our notice that the suspended president of our federation, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau gathered some impostors in Awka in the name of a congress which is in clear violation of the federation’s constitution Article 6.1.4 which states unambiquosly thus: The convening to the congress shall be sent to each member association by the AFN head office at least sixty (60) days prior to the date of the congress,’ said George in a statement.

‘’The notice for the congress was sent to state associations on November 5, 2019 which makes it 29 days to the December 4 date mentioned in the letter and this is a clear violation of our constitution which incidentally the suspended president helped midwived in 2017.

‘We all swore to abide by the rules of the federation and international best practice but the suspended president feels he is bigger than the same rules of engagement we all swore to uphold,’ George further stated in the statement while thanking genuine state association chairmen for staying away from the illegal congress.