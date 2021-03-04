From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Cordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has asked the people of the state to disregard the propaganda by opposition elements that the Aroma flyover has a defect.

He warned disgruntled opposition elements in the state to stop peddling such falsehood, stating that nobody would win the November 6th governorship election in the state with peddling falsehood falsehood.

“The opposition in Anambra are truly fooling themselves by thinking that they can use blackmail and false alarm to win the November 6th governorship election”

He disclosed that the bridge was certified okay and strong for commuters use by the President of Nigeria Society of Engineers during the period they had a national programme event in Anambra.

“Most importantly, IDC Construction Company that did the Awka flyovers project are known with quality projects delivery. They started working in Anambra State during Peter Obi regime and Governor Obiano retained their services.

“The little crack that made the opposition to be raising false alarm of the collapse of the flyover is not at the beam of the Aroma flyover and what I said now is clearly seen from the video the disgruntled opposition elements are trending online.

He also said the same opposition has been banding figures as the cost of the flyover project at an inflated size just to embarrass the government .

“It’s important to also say that the three flyovers projects were executed when Architect Calistus Ilozumba was still the Commissioner for Works and I remember Ilozumba telling me how he convinced Governor Obiano to execute that project.

Architect Calistus iLozumba also served as Commissioner for Works during Peter Obi’s regime and Governor Obiano retained him for some years.

If that bridge has problem, Nigeria Society of Engineers will raise alarm and not Anambra opposition elements

“Whether the opposition likes it or not the Awka flyovers project will be counted among the enviable signature projects of Governor Obiano’s administration that gave Awka Capital City a befitting face lift. Ndi Anambra should ignore the claim of the collapse of the flyovers project because it’s a false alarm” he said.