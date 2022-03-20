From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, and former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, have lamented the terrible state of Nigeria.

They said that the country’s economy was rapidly collapsing and would not get any better unless urgent steps were taken by the Nigerian people to save it.

The duo spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital during the 2022 Reunion and Award Night of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Alumni Association themed, “Survival Strategy in a Devastated Economy.”

This is even as a group, We2GedaNG, led by the member representing Iseyin/Iwajowa/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, lamented that the country was suffering from a system failure.

Peller, who is the National Coordinator of the group, during the unveiling of its South East operation in Awka said the reason for launching the movement was “to bring a solution to our problems.”

Obi said: “Nigeria’s economy today is very devastated; things are getting worse and I can tell you not to expect it to get any better. It won’t. And what do you do with it?

“Just to give an example so you know how bad things are, I don’t need to tell you that we have the highest number of people living in poverty because you hear that every day but what is worse in it is that we have more people living in poverty as at 2019 than the two most populated countries put together.

“The population of India and China combined is 2.8 billion. We are 200 million and we have more people living in poverty than these two countries combined.