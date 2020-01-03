Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Communities in Awka North Local Government Area have demanded for more developmental projects, good roads and basic social amenities from the Anambra state government.

At a town hall meeting convened by Chief John Nwokoye, who represents the local government in the House of Assembly, the people decried the failure by successive government to provide basic social amenities to residents.

In an address read by Mr. Ekemezie Obidigwe, the community called on Governor Willie Obiano to harken to their cries by investing in infrastructure that would improve quality of life.

According to them, many part of the state capital territory lacked paved roads, adequate electricity supply, even as most public facilities were in deplorable conditions.

Chief Nwokoye, while thanking the people for giving him the opportunity to represent them in the Assembly, said that he convened the meeting to present his scorecard having spent six months as their representative.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, commended Mr Nwokoye for the forum provided to take inputs from his constituents. Okafor said Nwokoye was the first to convene a town hall meeting among his colleagues and appealed to his constituents to continue to support him in order to achieve more.