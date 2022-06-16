By Rita Okonkwo

Awka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AWKACCIMA) has expressed readiness to partner the state government to promote made-in-Anambra goods.

President of AWKACCIMA, Princess Caroline Ajuora made the disclosure in Awka when the executives of the organisation paid a visit to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi.

In her address, Ajuora said the Chamber has plans to call together captains of industry, representatives of EEDC, security agencies and market leaders, to build a relationship and strong alliance with the state government.

“The aim is to organise our collective efforts to enhance the development of manufacturing/industrial sector and to improve the overall economy of the state.

Narrating some of the challenges faced by the organisation, the first Deputy President, AWKACCIMA, Chudi Egemba, lamented the apathy in trade fair issues by the government.

“It pains so much to see Anambra going to Lagos trade fairs. Most of these businesses going to Lagos trade fairs are owned, managed and somehow have influence of Anambra.

“Why can’t we make things to start happening here?

Egemba therefore, implored the Commissioner to get the government involved in laying a good template and platforms to showcase what Anambra has to offer.

Also speaking, the 2nd Deputy President, Philip Ekwempu mentioned that they have a lot of commercial, business and economic summits this year and subsequent years and expressed hope that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will support them.

Ekwempu also reiterated that the organisation is poised to work with the government in the area of private investments.

“We have contact with a lot of foreign investors. Some of us are also willing to invest but we need to know what programmes the government wants to present for investors.

Reacting to the various presentations, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Ngonadi explained that the Governor, Prof Charles Soludo is interested and was deliberating on public private partnerships (PPPs); Trade ventures and Free Trade Zones.

He said through PPPs, the state government would partner private investors in delivering many projects and providing better public services in Anambra.

“Free Trade Zones would drive production and encourage businesses. It would attract both local and foreign direct investments.

“So it is our intention to work with you people. I am interested in summits, especially where it has to do with the vision of government in promoting made-in-Anambra goods,” he added.

