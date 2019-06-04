Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, will on June 9, deliver a lecture at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

The lecture, entitled: ‘God in my Life’, will begin at 4pm at the church auditorium, under the auspices of The Torchbearers Society, one of the elite groups in the cathedral.

Awolowo-Dosumu, daughter of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has worked in several teaching hospitals in England before proceeding to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine for post-graduate qualification in occupational medicine in 1979.

She became Nigeria’s ambassador to the Netherlands from January 2000 to July 2003 and after that served as chairperson of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Management Board from April 2013 to June 2015.

She is currently the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria.

After her return to Nigeria, she became a member of the Young Women Christian Association and Women Auxiliary Society of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne. She is a member of the Agape Christian Sisters’ Society and the Anglican Christian Fellowship, both of the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral, Lagos.