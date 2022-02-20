According to the release signed by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador (Dr.) O. Awolọwọ Dosumu, which was made available to Sunday Sun, the event will kick-off with the annual Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Posthumous Birthday Lecture to be chaired by a former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, while former Head of State and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) will be the Special Guest of honour.

Rt. Rev. (Professor) Adedapọ Aṣaju, scholar and former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University is billed to deliver the lecture, titled, Values for Africa's Development, while Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Industrialisation (AfDB), and Professorial Fellow, United Nations University, will be the chairman of the lecture The statement read in part: "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Foundation. Consequently, several activities are planned to mark this important milestone.