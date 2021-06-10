Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, played host to the Governor of Gombe State , Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya at the NEPC headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The governor’s visit was not unconnected to the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP), an initiative of the federal government aimed at promoting export.

Governor Muhammad expressed happiness with the programme, particularly how it would encourage the growth of the non-oil export sector in the State. He emphasized the need for programs to help women who are the most vulnerable group in the community.

Awolowo further explained how the programme would work at the state level by providing grant support, export facilitation, export aggregation, access to foreign markets via trade facilitation and training for SMEs, women and youths.

According to him, the training and certification programmes would allow more agricultural products to be exported, thus creating more jobs to empower women and youth within the non-oil eco-system thereby promoting inclusive economic development.

The ED also reiterated that the best way to grow the economy was from the state level laying emphasis on the one-state-one-product initiative of NEPC.

“States need to use the opportunity of the EEFP to increase productivity of cash crops particularly those identified for export in the zero oil plan.”