The Economic and Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Promotion (TPO) Network has said it would work towards facilitating the ease of doing business by increasing the volume of trade within the region.

It noted that it would build an army of exporters that will boost intra-Africa trade.

President of ECOWAS TPO Network, Olusegun Awolowo, made this known, yesterday, at the launch and first annual general meeting in Abuja.

He reiterated the need to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest global free trade area with a market of 1.3 billion with a combined Gross Domestic product (GDP) of three trillion dollars.

