By Peter Anosike

A pan-Nigerian group, Movement for Actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction (MANPIEX), has said that Chief Obafemi Awolowo would have endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2023 election if he were still alive.

The convener of the group, Joe Nwokedi, listed organizations and individuals who had endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi outside Igbo land to include Afenifere, PANDEF, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Hakim Baba Ahmed, among others.

Nwokedi noted that Peter Obi was standing on a tripod of equity, competence and credibility. According to him, the fact that the Southeast has not produced president since the dawn of the democracy in 1999 makes it fair and equitable that Obi candidacy should be given support by every well-meaning Nigerians to promote unity, togetherness and love that brought the founding fathers together.

His words: “On competence, Peter Obi is the most competent of all the aspirants for the office of the president in 2023. He has demonstrated enormous capacity, integrity and sincerity in his past and present endeavours that clearly stand him out among all the aspirants of the office. All Nigerians should overwhelmingly support him.

“In terms of credibility, he is very credible, considering his experience both in private and public life, where he has excelled beyond the imagination of his friends and foes.”

In her contribution, Nkeiruka Ifekwem said Obi’s life style and prudence in management of men and resources was what Nigeria needed in order to save the country from total collapse.

She also expressed appreciation that Obi’s candidacy had become a movement that had taken over the whole country.