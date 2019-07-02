Tosin Ajirire and Damilola Fatunmise

The 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija reality television show kicked off amidst fanfare on Sunday, with 21 housemates, prominent among whom was Seyi, a 30-year-old medical doctor and grandson of late nationalist and former Premier of Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Others are Mercy, Frodd, Thelma, Isilomo, Jackey, Sir Dee, Esther, Ava, Omatsola, Kaffy, Ella, Ivie, Kimorah, Tuoyo, Nelson, Gedoni, Tacha, Mike, Jeff, and Dianne.

This year, producer of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, has upped the ante with N60 million worth of prizes for the winner.

The N60 million prize is broken down into N30 million cash prize, a top of the range standard utility vehicle (SUV)from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, a trip to Dubai for two, sponsored by TravelBeta; a home make-over, courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja, sponsor of the show. This season’s grand prize is an increase from the last edition when Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe won N45 million worth of prizes.

On increased prize money, MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Ugbe said: “The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries.”

Apart from increase in the grand prize, another major development for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija is the return of the House to Nigeria, specifically at the Multichoice studios located in Ilupeju, Lagos. Previous editions of the show were held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, major highlights of the Sunday show was the performance of top Nigerian artistes, including Burna Boy, Zlatan and Teni the Entertainer.