From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Igbo youths have condemned the action of the military at Awo Mmamma community in Imo State where some properties belonging to the villagers were destroyed by soldiers on reprisal attack, after their colleague was killed by gunmen.

South East Youths for Equity Alliance,(SEYEA) in a statement by its National President Chimezie Ekeh, described the action of the military as unprofessional and barbaric.

Ekeh recalled that such action by the military is not its first,expressing his fears that if it persists it may lead to a revolution.

“This is not the first time it is happening in Imo State and South East at large, within two months, South East has recorded 4 incidents of the Nigerian soldiers angrily setting people’s houses cars, shops and other valuables ablaze.

“First it was Izombe in Oguta LGA of Imo State on 8th October 2021, second in Etekwuru in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Imo State on the 20th of October 2021, Isingwu, a hamlet in Imama Village, Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 1st of November 2021 and now Awo mmamma.

“Their action is very unprofessional, barbaric and unacceptable to us. We can’t really imagine why the soldiers will not investigate before carrying out their action .

“I wonder why they can not learn from the US military,their operation is professional and does not endanger the lives of the citizens.

