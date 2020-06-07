Taiwo Awoniyi received his first caution in the Bundesliga yesterday, in Mainz 05’s 2-0 away victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mainz’ manager, Beierlorzer, still kept faith with Awoniyi despite the striker firing blanks in three consecutive games and his barren spell continued yesterday despite spending 90 minutes on the pitch.

The Liverpool loanee received his first ever caution in the German top-flight two minutes after the restart. Moussa Niakhate and Pierre Kunde scored the goals for Mainz.

Super Eagles’ left-back, Jamilu Collins was in action for the entirety of the game between RB Leipzig and relegation candidates, Parderborn which ended 1-1, while Ademola Lookman watched proceedings from the bench for the home team.

Bayern Munich are closing in on the title after thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 at the BayArena (Leverkusen).

Goals from Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski gave the Bavarians victory; Lucas Alario on 10 minutes and Florian Wirtz in the 89th minute opened and closed the scoring during the encounter.