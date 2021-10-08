Taiwo Awoniyi has insisted that there is no difference between himself and fellow 2013 U17 World Cup winners Kelechi Iheanacho and Francis Uzoho.

Awoniyi didn’t know he was getting an invite for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, then suddenly he was summoned to the Super Eagles at short notice after Terem Moffi, a late replacement for Alex Iwobi, suffered an injury in a league game on Sunday.

Iheanacho, the star of the 2013 class of Golden Eaglets, made his senior debut in November 2015, Uzoho earned his first cap two years later, while Awoniyi is still uncapped.

The former Liverpool striker stopped short of explicitly stating that Iheanacho and Uzoho broke into the Super Eagles squad before him because they were more favoured by the Nigeria Football Federation and coaching staff since the tournament in United Arab Emirates.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .