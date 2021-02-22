Former Golden Eaglets striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has not given up on his dream to play for Liverpool, saying the Premier League champions remain a priority for him.

Awoniyi is currently on loan at Union Berlin, but he is owned by Liverpool. The 22-year-old joined the Reds two years after playing for the Nigeria U-17 team that conquered the world at the United Arab Emirates.

However, Awoniyi is yet to play for Liverpool six years after he joined the club. The former Flying Eagles striker has been unable to secure a work permit in the UK and has been sent out on loan every season.

Awoniyi has had loan stints with clubs like FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, KAA Gent, Royal Excel Mouscron, and Mainz, but he never really impressed at these clubs.

However, he is having a good season on loan with Union Berlin, having scored five times and registered three assists in 19 league games.

But he is expected to return to Liverpool this summer, and Awoniyi hopes he can get to play for Jurgen Klopp’s team before his contract expires in 2023.

“Liverpool will always be the priority for me and I am grateful to everyone at the club,” Awoniyi told World Soccer Magazine, per Liverpool Echo.

“I still don’t have the work permit to play in England.

“But with the new rules in place, and the minutes I have played in Germany this season, no one knows what the future will hold regarding the UK work permit.

“Liverpool is a very special club. They are always in contact to see how I am doing and to ensure I know that they are following my progress out here.

“It motivates me to know my parent club is following up and have my best interests at heart.

“Presently, I am still a Liverpool player until the last day of my contract, but no one knows what the future holds.

Although he still hopes to play for Liverpool, Awoniyi knows he may ever get the chance, but he would still love to play in the Premier League and that may be at another club.

“My dream has always been to play in the Premier League and it’s why I signed for Liverpool.

“I still keep the dream alive but if leaving will facilitate it, why not?

“At the moment, it is impossible to say what might happen in the future,” Awoniyi added.