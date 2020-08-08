Liverpool loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi believes he has done enough to get a call-up to the Nigeria national team.

The forward has represented the West Africans at the U17, U20 and U23 levels, but has struggled to gain attention from the senior national team coaches.

Awoniyi’s teammates at the youth level, Leicester City’s forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and APOEL’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, have become key members of the Super Eagles, while Watford’s striker, Isaac Success, has also been given a chance in the past.