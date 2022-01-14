Taiwo Awoniyi showed his true colours as he responded to a question about not opening his account for the Super Eagles in their 1-0 win over Egypt in an Africa Cup of Nations clash on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old was in the form of his life before reporting for international duty, scoring almost at will at Union Berlin.

Awoniyi netted a solid 14 goals in all competitions, more than any other player named on the Nigeria roster for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Signed by Liverpool in 2015 as a great prospect for the future, things didn’t really work out for him at Anfield before a permanent switch to Union Berlin, for whom he has shone in the Bundesliga and European stage.

He was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the Super Eagles last October, going on to make his senior debut against Central African Republic in Lagos.

Though Awoniyi didn’t get off the mark against the Pharaohs, he was praised for his all-round display so much so that manager Augustine Eguavoen admitted that his replacement Umar Sadiq was not on the same level as the Union Berlin star.

Awoniyi made it clear that he is prioritizing the success of the Super Eagles over personal glory at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to reporters at the end of training on Wednesday, Awoniyi said : “I stand to be corrected but when it comes to the national team the question of whether you scored or not most media need to stop it because we are here to represent the country, it doesn’t matter who scored.