Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi has explained the difficulties he faced while growing up in Nigeria and how he ended up moving to Europe.

The 24-year-old Nigerian star is currently featuring for the Bundesliga side after sealing a permanent transfer from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer window.

Awoniyi has detailed how difficult it was for him to get money to buy playing boots and even getting money to eat and further said he loves Nigeria as a country by stating: “I always go back because there’s no place like home.”

“I always said it’s difficult to go into detail but it was really difficult, let me just put it that way,” Awoniyi told Bundesliga.com when asked about growing up in Nigeria.

