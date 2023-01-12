Union Berlin forward, Sheraldo Becker has confessed to speaking with Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi at the height of the transfer reports linking him with a move to Nottingham Forest.

With Forest struggling for goals in their return to the Premier League after splashing millions on new signings in the summer, the Reds are yet again being linked to several attacking players.

One of the most prominent names being bandied around is Suriname forward, Sheraldo Becker.

The Union Berlin star had been in top shape in the Bundesliga this term, registering seven goals and five assists.

Becker reveals that he saw the reports through friends and even called up his buddy Taiwo Awoniyi, who followed the same path from Berlin to the City Ground a few months ago.

The former Netherlands youth international explained that Awoniyi would love to have him at Nottingham Forest but he insists no offer has come from the Tricky Trees.

“Friends sent me screenshots of the messages (about the Nottingham rumours),” Becker said, as per Bild. “Personally, I didn’t get a call from them.

“Of course, I spoke to him (Awoniyi), he also saw the news. We had a good time together. ‘If you come, I will be happy’. But I answered him: “I haven’t heard from anyone.”

Awoniyi is increasingly becoming a key man for Nottingham Forest with the Super Eagles striker scoring five goals in all competitions for the Reds.