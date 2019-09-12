Europe-based stars; Taiwo Awoniyi and Stephen Odey have admitted they cannot confirm their participation at the forthcoming U23 AFCON in Egypt in November, as it will be the decision of their respective clubs.

Both strikers featured for the Nigeria U-23 to qualify for the tournament, which is also a qualifying series for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at the expense of Sudan.

Awoniyi is on loan from Liverpool to Bundesliga club Mainz 05, while Odey only recently signed for Belgian club, KRC Genk from FC Zurich in Switzerland.

“The tournament is not in the FIFA calendar and so it will be down to my club to release me or not,” said Awoniyi, who opened scoring for Nigeria U-23 in a 5-0 demolition of Sudan in Asaba Tuesday.

“I am not sure I will be released by my club because, the season will still be on by the time of the tournament,” said Odey.

“If I am not there, I will still wish the team the best of luck in Egypt.”

The U23 AFCON tournament will kick off on November 8.