Liverpool striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is poised to leave Anfield Stadium this summer after failing to get his required paperwork.

The 21-year-old has spent four seasons away from the Merseyside club since joining them in 2015, and he is reportedly set to put an end to his Anfield career before the start of next season.

It is believed that some top European clubs are interested in his signature, following his wonderful performances with Belgian side, Royal Excel Mouscron.

Bundesliga sides, Schalke 04 and Mainz 05, are monitoring his current situation. It is equally speculated that Serie A side, Lazio, are keen to have him in their team for the upcoming season.

Taking a critical look at the three speculated suitors, Schalke 04 seems the best place for Awoniyi to continue his development because he stands a very great chance of being in David Wagner’s list of regular starters. Italian midfielder, Daniel Caligiuri, who was the club’s top scorer in the league in the just concluded season, managed seven goals, hence, Awoniyi will seamlessly become the club’s favourite striker come next season. The youngster has all it takes to feature regularly for Lazio, but competing with highly-rated Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo for a starting berth won’t be an easy battle to win. He might need to ignore Lazio’s approach to avoid being on the substitute bench for most part of next season. Joining Mainz 05 won’t be a bad move for the striker, but he might need to consider the fact that he is up against 14-goal hero, Jean-Philippe Mateta, if he must become the club’s leading striker.