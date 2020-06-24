Liverpool loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi has admitted that he needed to move on from Belgium after two consecutive seasons.

The Nigerian has been unable to play for Liverpool since joining in 2015 due to his work-permit ineligibility.

He was sent out on loan to FSV Frankfurt and NEC in the Netherlands before arriving in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron.

It was with Les Hurlus where the physical striker established himself as a senior footballer at the age of just 20, scoring ten goals in his first spell with the club.

Awoniyi’s next spell at Gent wasn’t as prolific, having scored 3 times in 21 outings, and the loan was cut short in January 2019.

The 22-year-old then re-joined Mouscron and immediately regained his goalscoring touch, bagging himself 11 goals in 16 appearances.

Asked why he was successful with Mouscron, Awoniyi told Tribalfootball.com: “Of course I played more games and got the chance I deserved. I had a great time in Mouscron.